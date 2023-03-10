Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.07

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.07 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 45227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

