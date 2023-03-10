PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in PTC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PTC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

