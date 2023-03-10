Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,833 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $459.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $416.23 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

