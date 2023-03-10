Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 20,642 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

