Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.69 and a 200 day moving average of $176.29. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

