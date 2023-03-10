Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.51 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.34% of Perrigo worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perrigo Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -108.33%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

