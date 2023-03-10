Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.86 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2,131.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $120.05 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

