Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

