Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.32% of Bruker worth $24,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bruker Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.