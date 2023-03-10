Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.24. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $172.78 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

