Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 6,805 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

