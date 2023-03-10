Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 23,500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.60% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.