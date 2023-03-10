Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $32,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.