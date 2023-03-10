Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $38,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.4 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

