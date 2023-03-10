Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $45,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

