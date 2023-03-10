Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $42,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.