Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.44 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

