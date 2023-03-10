Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $48,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 264.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 769,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

EQR opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

