Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,939 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $31,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

