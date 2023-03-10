Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,691 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $51,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $271.93 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.08.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

