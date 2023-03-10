Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 47,207 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

General Electric Stock Up 5.3 %

GE stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.