Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 821 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.10.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $743.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $743.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

