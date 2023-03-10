Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 2,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,617% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

