Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

