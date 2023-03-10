Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

