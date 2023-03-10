Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 238.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $29.77 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,747 shares of company stock worth $2,920,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.