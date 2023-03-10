QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.16

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 35921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

QCR Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $773.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,348 shares of company stock valued at $64,433 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

