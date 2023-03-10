QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,700. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About QS Energy
