QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,700. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets.

