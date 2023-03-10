Qtum Price Hits $2.54 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $265.39 million and approximately $42.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00012617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.76 or 0.07117561 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00072222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,567,405 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

