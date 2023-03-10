Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Raised to $18.15

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.15 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 624,703 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

