QUASA Trading 69.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $131.08 million and $271.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00221938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,943.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179096 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $249.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

