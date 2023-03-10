Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

