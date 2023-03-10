Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $199.09 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Radix has a total market cap of $199.09 million and $831,892.67 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00428946 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,784.28 or 0.28993946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,477,065 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

