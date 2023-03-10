Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 7,038 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE SNOW opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.