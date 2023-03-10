Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 7,038 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

