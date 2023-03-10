Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,400 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

