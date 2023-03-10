Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 51,300 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Iron Mountain Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Iron Mountain Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.