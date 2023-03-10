Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 51,300 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.