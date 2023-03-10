Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $11.65 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,138,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,427,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.36.

Shares of ADP opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

