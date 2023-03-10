Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $5.83 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,751,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $222.01 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

