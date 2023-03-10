Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $9.06 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

