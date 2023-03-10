Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

