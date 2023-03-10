Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 154.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 92,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.