Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,200 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 990.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.