Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

