Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAIN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Rain Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of RAIN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rain Oncology
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rain Oncology (RAIN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.