Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAIN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

