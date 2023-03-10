Ratan Capital Management LP Has $2.34 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 5.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,023 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.19. 653,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,950. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.57 and a 200 day moving average of $413.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

