Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 500 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.85. 1,075,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

