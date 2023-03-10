Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.95 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.95 million and $18.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,013,013 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

