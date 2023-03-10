Raymond James Cuts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.31. 26,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,576. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.42. The firm has a market cap of C$304.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

