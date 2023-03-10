Raymond James Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS AGGZF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

