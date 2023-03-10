Raymond James Increases Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Price Target to C$4.00

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.